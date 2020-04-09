VIDEO: Dundee public show their appreciation once again as they ‘Clap for Carers’

The nation has once again paid tribute to frontline workers battling the Covid-19 crisis.

Residents of Ferryfields in Dundee were among those making a big noise.

In a gesture of thanks to the frontline healthcare heroes, everyone across the nation has been invited to join a a mass round of applause from their doorsteps, windows and balconies on Thursdays at 8pm.

Two Tyrannosaurus Rexes were amongst those showing their appreciation tonight.

