VIDEO: Dundee public give their views on ‘menace’ of aggressive gulls in the city

Gulls remain a talking point in Dundee, with a number of accounts of people having food stolen from their hands, or being attacked by the birds.

Many now refuse to eat outside in the city centre as they fear they could be the next target for the scavengers.

Last year, hairdresser Ashley Mackey was set upon by six gulls who took her bagel, as she walked through the city centre.

Another incident occurred last year, when a Dundee pensioner was hospitalised after a gull “walloped” her on the head.

There was also shock last week amid reports gulls were preying on young ducklings at the city’s Swannie Ponds.

It has been claimed the council is fighting a losing battle against the rising numbers of the birds, which appear to be getting more aggressive.

But what is the solution to tackling the issue of aggressive gulls?

Do we live and let live, should we be trying to reduce the amount of litter attracting the birds, or should, as some have suggested, there be a cull of gulls, despite them being a protected species?

