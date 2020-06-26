Video: Dundee mum fears for kids’ health as rain ‘gushes’ into her council home

A Dundee mum fears for the health of her three young girls because her home floods every time it rains.

Pamela Quinn from Kirkton said that rainwater “gushes” into her girls’ bedroom, forcing her to throw out water-damaged clothes and furniture.

The latest incident at the weekend saw rain flooding her back door and pouring in her daughters’ bedroom window.

Pamela, 28, said she had repeatedly complained to Dundee City Council to fix her roof and gutters but still nothing had been done to fix the problem.

© DC Thomson

Pamela said: “It leaks every time it rains and it’s not just a leak, it is gushing down which makes a big flood.

“The flood water comes up past my doorstep and it leaks through the kids’ bedroom window.

“I have had to throw out their chest of drawers and all the clothes that were in it, but still this keeps happening time and time again.”

Pamela added: “My biggest concern is my daughters’ health. I am worried about the effect this damp could be having on them, and if I begin to get mould from the damp that would really scare me.”

Pamela said her daughters, Jodee, 10, Mollie, 4 and Kellie 3, all share the bedroom and all their clothes and toys are also in the room.

Pamela said: “There has been so much damage caused and I’m really fed up now that nothing gets done despite me constantly asking the council.

“I have phoned and phoned and complained for a whole year now but I still haven’t had anyone out to take a look.”

© DC Thomson

Pamela said the council did act on a previous occasion when flood water warped the window sill, but the issue was now as bad as ever.

She added: “Since then they have come back but just take a look and never do anything.

“On one occasion they even put scaffolding up but, again, no repair work was done.

“It’s now a year and the council have done nothing else to fix the problem. ”

Pamela said she was desperate to do up her garden and planned to deck an area near the back door but decided there was no point because flooding would destroy it.

She said: “This is really beginning to get me down and I don’t know where to turn to for help.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “Due to Covid-19, we have only been able to provide Emergency and Urgent Repairs Response. This is to protect our tenants and our staff to prevent the spread of the virus and in line with guidance.

“We are now starting to progress through a backlog of external repairs as restrictions in the construction sector have been eased.

“This work will be carried out as soon as possible. We would like to thank our tenants for their patience and understanding during this time.”