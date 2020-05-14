Video: Dundee mum ‘emotional and proud’ as daughter donates food from driveway

A Dundee mum has been left feeling “emotional and proud” after her young daughter decided to donate free food to those in need, from their driveway.

Deri-Jane Hebden, 12, decided to put out food in a box for passers-by to take from their driveway in Ann Street in the Hilltown area, with a sign saying ‘please help yourself’.

Mum Lyndsay Bremner said Deri-Jane had extra money from Christmas and Easter that she used to buy some of the food, along with some from their cupboards.

Lyndsay, who uses a wheelchair, said: “Deri-Jane just wanted to help out a little bit, and put a bit back to the community, because we’ve had help in the past with me being disabled.

“She had some money left over from Christmas and Easter, so she just wanted to give a little bit of help.

“She does a lot of help in her school at Our Lady’s Primary School, she knows the good work that they do, so she wanted to do a bit herself.”

Sharing Lyndsay’s pride were Deri-Jane’s brothers; Devin,13, 16-year-old Dylan, and Declan, who is 21.

Lyndsay and her children were the first family to move into the purpose-built council properties on Ann Street, which are adapted for people with disabilities.

Lyndsay suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2013 which left her paralysed down one side of her body.

Tragically, the same illness struck her two years after the death of Nathan Hebden, the father of her four children, who was only 33-years-old. Nathan sadly never got to meet Deri-Jane, who Lyndsay was pregnant with at the time.

Lyndsay added: “It was her own idea, she’s always wanting to help others. It made me feel emotional and proud.”

The box of food included pasta, soup, tinned goods, rice, Pot Noodles and other items.

Speaking to the Tele on Wednesday evening, Deri-Jane said: “It was my idea, because we’ve been getting spare food and our cupboards are full, so we put it out and told people to help themselves.”

Deri-Jane said people had chapped the door to thank the family for their generosity.

“They’ve been saying it’s well appreciated, and it’s a good helping hand,” she added.