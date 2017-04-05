A former Dundee man has revealed how his battle with mental health issues led to him launching a project aimed at helping others.

Lee House, 36, has been diagnosed as bipolar, a condition he reveals has led to him feeling suicidal on several occasions.

He told the Tele that instead of just giving-in to the illness he decided to use his experiences to raise awareness and help end the attached stigma.

As a result he launched the Hummingbird project, with which he hopes to support the Scottish Association of Mental Health (SAMH).

That culminated with the release of a short film which documents his own struggles with bipolar disorder and suicide. The video, which went live last week has since been viewed across the globe, notching up over 12,000 views.

Lee, who now lives in West Lothian said that the response to his film had been incredible.

“I have had people from all over the country and as far away as New York get in touch to say how they have been affected by it.

“It’s unbelievable how people have reacted to this. I’m absolutely delighted.”

Lee, who went to school in Arbroath but who also lived in Dundee for 10 years said that he has also published a book of poetry about his struggles and a music EP.

“I now have gigs lined up all over Scotland for later in the year, including in Dundee, Perth and Arbroath where I will play my music while getting the message across about mental health issues.

He said: “It’s really just over the last seven years I had it in my mind to do something. It was when my father died and I wanted to.”

So far over £1000 has been raised and it is hoped that together with the gigs a target of £10,000 can be reached.”

In addition to the EP and book sales to boost SAMH funds, Lee plans to run the Edinburgh 10k on May 27 to raise funds for SAMH.

Anyone wishing to donate to Lee’s effort should visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/hummingbird.

You can follow Lee’s progress on Facebook.