VIDEO: Dundee man who appeared in BBC Valium documentary sent to jail

A man featured on a BBC documentary investigating Dundee’s diazepam scourge is behind bars.

Levi Morton, 31, was found in possession of a lock knife on New Year’s Day while in the close of a block on Fairbairn Street.

The offence came almost a year after he was convicted of a similar offence at a court in England.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard police were called to the block just after 5am in connection with a disturbance.

Officers found Morton and a female shouting and banging on the second floor of the block outside an address where drug deals were alleged to frequently occur.

Depute fiscal Chris McIntosh said: “A lock knife dropped from the accused’s possession to the ground.

“Police took possession of the knife for fingerprints. He was arrested and said he understood the procedure.

“He was cautioned and charged and replied: ‘Wasn’t me’.”

Morton, a prisoner at Perth, pleaded guilty to the single charge before Sheriff Alastair Brown.

Defence solicitor Theo Finlay said Morton’s long-standing drug problem had come “significantly under control” in recent months.

He said the knife Morton was found in possession of was small and had a torch attached to it.

Sentencing Morton to 12 months in prison, Sheriff Brown said: “It is against the law to have lock knives.

“You know that as you have been convicted of this offence twice before.

“Quite why you had it I do not know.”

In 2016, Morton was featured on BBC Three programme Drugs Map of Britain and said he had been taking diazepam – also known as Valium – since he was 13.

Morton, originally from the north-east of England, said on the programme the first thing he was asked when he arrived in Dundee was: “Do you want any Valium?”.