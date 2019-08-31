Video: Dundee man David, who has Down syndrome, celebrates 20 years as library archivist

For 20 years, a disabled museum volunteer has devoted more than two hours a week to preserving the city’s heritage.

David Stewart, who has Down syndrome, has helped digitise more than 10,000 archive items at Dundee Central Library.

The 54-year-old has been responsible for creating digital versions of everything from glass slides to theatre programmes at the local history section, with the assistance of his dad George.

David’s involvement with the library began when he attended the Kemback Centre, which organised him a work placement.

His role in projects grew quickly and he has now been responsible for finding some key images for various projects.

George said: “One of David’s first jobs was to help digitise the contents of dozens of boxes that were found in Camperdown House.

“Archivists started leaving David emails asking him to find particular items that were required for certain projects.”

Among the proudest moments in his tenure was when his work helped ensure a city park was restored to its former glory.

George added: “One of the most fascinating things David was involved in was digitising old images of Baxter Park.

“From these images a designer was able to recreate and install railings around the perimeter of the park that matched the originals.

“The original railings were taken down and used in manufacturing during the Second World War.”

Many of the requests for images they have had over years have been far more personal.

George said: “Many of the requests we received have been from people trying to do research on the places that they were born.

“Until fairly recently many people were born at home so they are looking for images of their streets and houses. To David this is like his job.

“For him to be able to see all of these different people using the things he has digitised has been really encouraging.

“I enjoy it too because if I wasn’t here it wouldn’t happen – and I know he enjoys it.”

David’s dedication to the library is even more impressive considering he has competed in 10-pin bowling since 2002, and even represented Britain in the Special Olympics in Dublin in 2004.

Although his work at the library has been invaluable in preserving library items for generations to come, his time there will come to an end in the near future.

George said: “David is 54 and his cognitive ability is beginning to diminish.

“He was very good at using the digitising software himself for many years but now needs prompting and assistance from me. I’m 82 now and I would like to retire soon, too.”

Although he may not be a regular volunteer in the months and years ahead, the work he has done has been invaluable for the staff at the library.

Maureen Hood, section leader at Central Library, said: “The sheer amount of work David and his dad have done has been amazing.

“Without them we would be nowhere near where we are with our digitisation programme.”

Some of the images David has digitised can be viewed on the Leisure and Culture Dundee website.

