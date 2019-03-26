VIDEO: Dundee man Andy begs in street to raise money to bury wife three months after her death

A recovering drug addict has resorted to begging on the streets to raise money to bury his wife.

Sheryl Herd died of a heroin overdose aged 37 on December 28 at the home she shared in Kirkton with husband Andy Whyte.

Unwilling to give her a pauper’s funeral, Andy, also 37, has been pleading for help on Dundee’s High Street for the past three months, raising just £6.

Andy said the whole ordeal had taken him to “hell and back”.

“It breaks my heart knowing Sheryl is lying in that morgue,” he said.

“I don’t want my wife to go into a pauper’s grave, I just want to give her a proper burial.

“The pricing I have been given to cover the cost of her funeral is over a thousand pounds.

“I’ve had no place to really turn, there is no family who can help.

“I decided to write a sign showing my wife’s death certificate while begging on the street – that’s how desperate it’s got.

“I included the death certificate to show this wasn’t some ploy to make money.

“I’m not proud of it, but I didn’t have any other option. People have laughed as they walked past me.”

Andy has been in contact with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) about securing some funding for Sheryl’s funeral.

A DWP spokeswoman confirmed the government was willing to help once details, including the name of the appointed funeral director, were received.

She said: “Our condolences go out to Mr Whyte at this difficult time.

“We’ve explained to Mr Whyte how to claim financial help with funeral costs and his application will be processed as soon as we receive details.”

Andy and Sheryl previously featured in a hard-hitting Channel 4 news segment titled Scotland’s Drug Deaths Crisis filmed last year.

In footage broadcast across the UK the pair revealed they had been battling with heroin and Valium addiction.

Following Sheryl’s death, Andy has moved out of the couple’s home, which was in his wife’s name, and is currently living at the Salvation Army building in Dundee city centre.

He said he has not taken drugs since the tragedy.

Andy said: “Since we appeared on that show, Sheryl was taken off the methadone.

“That day she passed I contacted the emergency services and tried to bring her back but she died from an overdose.

“She was my world. I had never been in love until I met her.

“I’m not sleeping at night, playing everything over in mind. Knowing she is just lying in there is eating away at me, it’s breaking my heart.

“People have been saying I should do a crowd-funding page.”

He added: “Since her passing I have been clean of drugs as I try to focus on laying my wife to rest. No one should be left to sit in a mortuary without being given a proper burial.”