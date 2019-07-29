Video: Dundee illustrator describes the inspiration behind her unique Oor Wullie statue design

It took illustrator Sanna Dyker almost two weeks to bring her unique design for an Oor Wullie sculpture to life.

The Dundee-based illustrator was first approached in May by Leisure and Culture Dundee to create a statue, as part of the Oor Wullie Big Bucket Trail.

Launched on June 17, and running for 11 weeks, the trail has seen scores of colourful statues pop up around the country.

Sanna’s design, which is currently on display at The McManus, is based on the gallery’s Wise Ways: Travels of a Dundee Doctor exhibition.

© Supplied

Drawing on artefacts from the city’s collection and including a set of maps on loan from the British Library, the exhibition reunites the rare set of maps of Tibet with objects that Dr Wise collected on his expeditions around Tibet, India, China and Japan.

Sanna’s role as a visitor assistant at the Dundee museum gave her an insight into the display, which served as the main point of inspiration for her design.

“Most of my artwork is highly detailed and is based on history, antiques and artefacts.

“I knew straight away I was going to make the statue’s dungarees a feature of the maps.

“The rest of my inspiration came from looking at the objects around me, picking what patterns I liked the most and deciding where I would place them on him.

“There’s so much colour and detail within this exhibition and I really wanted to paint something that was going to bring people into the museum and help people learn a bit more about Thomas Wise.

“I drew my design up digitally on an iPad from all angles, before it was sent to the bucket trail team and approved.

“After that it was just picking a slot time, finding a place to paint and getting it done.”

There is still plenty of time to visit the exhibition, which runs until August 25.