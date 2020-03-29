Video: Dundee hospital staff dance to keep spirits up amid coronavirus pandemic

Nurses and doctors have been working flat-out as Tayside responds to the widespread coronavirus outbreak.

But, despite the pressures, one group of NHS medics proved there’s always time to have a dance as they took a brief moment away to perform the iconic slosh dance.

Staff in scrubs danced to the Beautiful Sunday track originally performed by Daniel Boone.

The video, filmed at the Royal Victoria Hospital, has already racked-up nearly 200,000 views online.

More than 900 comments have come from far and wide praising the staff for the work they are doing during this challenging time for our health service.

One user wrote: “Just beautiful to watch and great activity ideas at work and thanks for sharing.”

Another viewer added: “Well done guys. Keep the spirit up, you are all amazing.”

Despite the gruelling workload it was evident to see during the clip that spirits were high among staff who displayed their nifty footwork.