VIDEO: Dundee hospital life throughout the years, from the DRI to Ninewells

by Amy Hall and Steven Rae
July 18, 2019, 8:51 am

Dundee hospital life has changed dramatically in the past two centuries.

Karen McKinnon, Willie Wilson, and Ian Smith demonstrate radiography equipment in 1995.

Dundee Royal Infirmary (DRI) was a major teaching hospital in the city; with its origins coming from a voluntary dispensary founded in Dundee by Dr Robert Stewart and the local minister Robert Small in 1782, building on a similar venture started in 1735.

The DRI, taken in mid-Victorian times.

In 1793, it was proposed that an infirmary for indoor patients should be founded, and the hospital eventually opened in King Street in March 1798.

Until the opening of Ninewells Hospital in 1974, DRI was the city’s main hospital.

The facility shut its doors in 1998, and the main building has since been converted into flats.

Hospital admittances at Ninewells started in January 1974 and Ninewellls was officially opened by The Queen Mother on October 23 1974.

The Queen Mother opens Ninewells in 1974.

 

Here we take a nostalgic look at hospital life in Dundee over the years.

What memories do you have of hospitals in Dundee? Share them with us on this post.

 

