Video: Dundee hairdressers shocked as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pops in for a chat

Hairdressers in a Dundee salon had a surprise visit from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn today – although he didn’t have time for a quick trim.

Mr Corbyn was in Dundee to speak to an audience at the Queen’s Hotel, in support of Jim Malone, the Labour candidate for the Dundee West seat in December’s general election.

After his speech, Mr Corbyn, who became leader of the Labour Party in 2015, met with supporters and took time for photos with people who attended the event.

There was controversy, however, as a pro-independence activist, Robert Costello, was ejected after heckling Mr Corbyn during his speech (click to see video).

On leaving the hotel, Mr Corbyn popped into Oh So Gorgeous Hairdressing, a salon adjacent, and had a quick chat with staff.

Senior stylist Sarah Malone said: “He was drawn to the salon with the Christmas decorations from outside, and our lovely Christmas tree.

“He said they were lovely, and that we were in the Christmas spirit.”

Salon owner Mandy Collins added that Mr Corbyn was “a very nice man”, and “very friendly”.

Despite not having time for a haircut, Sarah jokingly said she would have recommended a blue wash if he had asked for a new style.

Mr Corbyn then left the City of Discovery, with further visits to Newtongrange, Linlithgow and Edinburgh on his agenda today.