Fans from both Dundee football clubs have “put rivalry aside” to support locals living in poverty.

Dundee and Dundee United fought out a 1-1 draw at Dens Park on Sunday before the Tangerines won the penalty shoot out, sealing a bonus point that saw them finish top of Group C.

Fans of both clubs also finished the game with equal plaudits after a donation drive by Dundee Foodbank at the game.

Collection points were open from 1pm right up until kick-off at 3pm, accepting non-perishable goods and cash donations.

Ewan Gurr, Scotland network manager for the Trussell Trust, told the Tele that both sets of fans dug deep, with more than 20 crates of essential goods donated along with cash sums.

He said: “Dundee Foodbank is one of the busiest in Scotland.

“We were encouraging fans to give a few tins of non-perishable products at the match.

“We then redistribute them to people around Dundee who are experiencing poverty.

“The fans were overwhelmingly generous — not only in giving food but cash donations as well from people who had forgotten to bring a few tins.

“We had collected 10 crates from one end and another 10 crates from the opposite end — and there was still half an hour before kick off.

“The generosity has been overwhelming.”

Not only did fans from both clubs dig deep for the collection, BT Sports also got in on the act and filled two crates themselves with donations.

Ewan added: “They collected 40 bags — Keith Lasley and Michael Stewart from BT Sport just handed it over.

“It is fantastic not only people giving from the clubs, but the pundits as well — it has been fantastic.”

Despite the on-the-pitch rivalry between the two Dundee clubs, Ewan said he believes the plight of Dundonians in poverty was an issue that brings them together.

He said: “I think Dundee and Dundee United have always had a kindred relationship to an extent.

“They are on the same street, but I think that poverty is something that goes beyond all that rivalry.

“Everyone knows what it is like to experience hunger.

“It is something that touches everyone of us to the extent where you just want to put that rivalry aside and actually unite and show generosity.

“The generosity on both sides of the ground has been fantastic.

“We just want to say a huge thank you.

“The generosity we have seen and the words we have received from both sides of the ground have been so warm.

“People were so grateful just to give.”