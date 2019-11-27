VIDEO: Dundee folk wrestle for bargains. Will you be shopping on Black Friday? Vote in our poll

Just one in 20 Black Friday deals is genuine, according to damning research by a consumer group.

Which? price-checked 83 items on sale on Black Friday last year and found that nearly all were cheaper or available for the same price at other times of the year.

The researchers went as far as saying the shopping event is “all hype”.

The apparent discount bonanza day originated in the USA, and is held on the day after Thanksgiving, which is always the fourth Thursday in November – meaning this Friday, November 29, is Black Friday.

UK shops have caught on to the trend and by 2014, Black Friday was the peak pre-Christmas online sales day.

Our video shows shoppers in Tesco in 2014 jostling for a Black Friday bargain with security and police having to keep the peace.

In 2015, 2016 and 2017, increasing numbers of retailers launched sales in the days leading up to Black Friday – extending the peak period further still.

But, as the consumer group noted, only 10% of deals listed as Black Friday bargains were actually discounted to prices lower than had been listed previously.

One high street electronics retailer advertised a Samsung soundbar at £299 last year as a ‘Black Friday Deal’ but Which? found that the price dropped by a further £49 during the month after Black Friday and was priced at £279.97 at least 13 times in the following six months.

A well-known department store advertised a De’Longhi coffee machine at £399 on Black Friday, but it was then discounted to £368 on at least 35 occasions in the following six months.

Meanwhile, one online retailer put its Echo on offer as 39% cheaper on Black Friday, when it had been cheaper on at least 13 occasions before that date, the consumer group said.

Following this “damning” research, some have claimed Black Friday will no longer be the day when shoppers go bananas for bargains and try to raid the high street or online stores for what appear to be discounts.

