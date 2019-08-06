VIDEO: Dundee firefighters to scale Ben Nevis in full 20kg safety gear for charity

A team of fundraising firefighters is set to climb the UK’s highest mountain in full gear in an extreme challenge for good causes.

© DC Thomson

Dundee Airport firefighters Gary Johnstone, Laura McKenzie, Cameron Marshall and Lyall Stephen will aim to reach the summit of Ben Nevis on August 24 in full flame-resistant overalls and breathing apparatus.

Wearing the gear for a short space of time while extinguishing a fire is one matter – but wearing the 20kg of kit during an estimated 8-10 hour ascent and descent is another.

The team hopes to raise at least £600 for several charities close to their hearts, including the International Fire and Rescue Association, MND Scotland and Ronald McDonald House Glasgow.

Gary, watch manager at the airport, said the team was looking forward to the challenge.

“We wanted to raise money for these charities because they’re quite personal to us, and we thought long and hard about what we could do and decided to think outside the box.”

To date the climb has already raised £425 of its £1000 target – plus £102 of Gift Aid.

The team’s fundraising page can be viewed at: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/DundeeAirportBenNevisChallenge.