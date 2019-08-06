VIDEO: Dundee FC to refer post-match brawl footage to police for investigation

Dundee FC bosses are to report to police a post-match brawl apparently involving the club’s fans fighting with Dunfermline fans.

As revealed yesterday, shocking images appear to show football fans exchanging blows after Dundee FC’s Friday night match against Dunfermline.

Thugs are seen throwing several punches in the 30 seconds of footage which appears to have been filmed in the car park behind Dunfermline’s ground in the aftermath of the 2-2 draw.

The footage starts with two men, in their late teens or early twenties, scrapping beside the bus – with one landing several punches on the other’s head.

Several men then scramble down the road, around parked cars, throwing punches left and right as they move further and further away from the camera.

Much of the fighting appears to centre on a man dressed in blue jeans, a yellow jacket and a bucket hat, who dodges around a parked car at the start of the footage.

He is then subjected to blows from several fans around 20 seconds into the video, and can be seen covering his head with his hands to shield himself from their punches. At the end of the footage his attackers back off and he rips the hat from his head to look at them.

The mass brawl was filmed from the safety of a fan bus parked in the grounds of the stadium.

And while none of those involved are wearing team colours, some are known by name to those filming from on board the Dundee FC fan coach.

“Look at them – ******* ********* man,” says one fan watching on.

“Get to **** – look at the state of yous, man,” says another, adding as the fight moves down the road: “See yous later.”

The footage was shared on social media and attracted derision from fans – who couldn’t agree on whether Dundee or Dunfermline fans should take the blame for the scrap.

One man speculated: “By all accounts it was the Dunfermline fans that approached Dundee buses looking for fights.”

Another fan branded the scenes “shameful”.

Police Scotland said it had received no complaints or reports of a disturbance behind East End Park on Friday night.

However, a spokesman for Dundee FC said the matter was being referred to officers for further investigation.

The club spokesman said: “Dundee FC, as always, will assist Police Scotland with inquiries about any issue.

“Police Scotland is aware of this incident and we will co-operate with them should we receive any request to do so.”

The Dundee FC Supporters Association did not respond to a request for comment as the Tele went to press.

Dunfermline Athletic FC and the Dunfermline Athletic Supporters Club were also contacted for comment.

The Dark Blues fought back from a 2-0 deficit to equalise in the game in Dunfermline, the first league match they have played since being relegated from the Premiership at the end of last season.