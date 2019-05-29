VIDEO: Dundee fans pull another ‘coffin’ stunt outside Tannadice to mock play-off failure

A video has appeared on Twitter of a pair of hooded men leaving a coffin at the gates of Dundee United’s ground.

The video, shared last night by an account in the name of Lee Connelly, shows two men carrying the orange coffin up Neish Street, onto Tannadice Street, and then leaving it at the gates of the stadium.

It’s thought the prank is in reference to the Tangerines’ failed attempt to gain promotion to the SPL.

Three years ago a group of Dundee fans created a wooden coffin taunting United ahead of a derby clash that would see them relegated to the Championship.

Then, earlier this month, after Dundee’s own relegation was confirmed by a 1-0 home defeat by Hamilton Accies, United fans Ian Bannan and Graham MacDonald hit back with a coffin creation of their own.

The blue-coloured structure contains the Dundee FC team badge and a picture of current manager Jim McIntyre above the phrase ‘Job Done’.

The pair, donning masks of Dundee manager Jim McIntyre and his United counterpart Robbie Neilson, delivered the coffin outside Dens Park.

Commenting on the latest stunt, one Twitter user said: “Life is just two groups of fans putting coffins at each others stadiums until one of the clubs die.”