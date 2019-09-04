VIDEO: Dundee eatery introduces robot waiters to the City of Discovery

It’s not unusual to expect to find chips when entering a restaurant.

But diners visiting one of Dundee’s newest eateries will be faced with chips of the micro kind when they are served by robot waiters at Yamm.

The city that bore witness to a munchie box being delivered by a drone will see another first with the innovative servers helping staff at the Whitehall Street site.

A peek inside the restaurant this past week would have given the impression that the latest episode of Doctor Who was being filmed there, while the newest Chinese imports got to grips with their new workplace.

Shan Gu, the director of Yamm World Buffet, revealed both have incredible capabilities.

Speaking today, Shan said the hi-tech pieces of equipment have already been out in China for the last two years.

Restaurants in East Asia have been wowed by the cyborgs which can serve drinks and talk to customer.

Shan admitted she was hoping the staff members would give local customers the same “wow factor”.

Despite not officially opening until tomorrow they have already attracted a lot of attention from passing pedestrians.

