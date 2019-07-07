Video: Dundee Ducks live up to ‘Mighty’ beginnings with a stellar season

Dundee Ducks are hailing a highly-successful season for the club at all levels as they mark a quarter of a century delivering inline hockey in the city.

Inspired by the 1992 Disney film The Mighty Ducks, 25 years ago Dundee’s own Ducks formed and have had one of their best campaigns ever across both roller hockey and ball hockey.

The club, based at Manhattan Works in Stobswell, saw their U/10 and U/12 teams win Scottish League titles, with the U/12s also winning the Saltire Cup. Undoubtedly, though, the biggest triumph was the U/16s being crowned UK national champions last month.

Coach Ivor McBean (52) was delighted with their success, plus the growth in other areas of the club such as their youngest U/8s, the girls team – the Daisy Ducks – and in their senior’s and ball hockey sections since their humble beginnings back in 1994.

He said: “Back in the ’90s, kind of around the time of The Mighty Ducks Disney movie, there was a flurry of kids playing on-street hockey.

“A bunch of them got together and started to organise themselves into teams and clubs. We played in a league on the outside courts at Carnoustie.

“My kids got involved in it, I got involved in it and it developed from there and gained more structure.

“This year, for our U/16 team particularly, was the best season we’ve ever had I think.

“We were second in the league, tied on points with Glenrothes, we both qualified for the National Championships, they couldn’t go but we went down and won it.

“That was huge for us and pretty much unexpected but the guys were outstanding.

“They were undefeated all weekend and played, probably, the top team Norton Cyclones twice, drawing in the group stages and beating them 2-1 in the final. It was awesome, it was a great season.

“The U/12s won their league undefeated – they’re a talented little bunch as well. They lost in the National semi-finals to Norton so they weren’t too far off.”

With the U/10s down south for their own British Inline Puck Hockey Association National Championships this weekend and four players in Team GB action, McBean has plenty to smile about with the young talent the club have coming through.

“The U/10s are down in Rotherham this weekend for Nationals, they are a very young squad with some older ones that are very talented,” he added.

“It’s all about the experience and the excitement, playing in front of a crowd.

“We also have four of our club members representing Great Britain this year. Two are currently out in Barcelona. We have Jess Scott, who is representing the ladies at the Junior World Championships and Drew Rumgay for the men.

“That is U/19 but Drew is also turning out for the senior men, also in Barcelona.

“My son Jonnie McBean and Jack Henderson are set to represent the U/18 Team GB side out in Italy in August for the European Championships.

“It is good to see the club and players performing on that stage.”

For more information visit the Dundee Ducks Facebook page.