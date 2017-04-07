A Dundee radio presenter has done an interview with a difference with singer Mel C.

Chris Duke, host of Wave 102’s Breakfast Show, interviewed the ex-Spice Girl this week and during the interview, pulled out a ukulele and asked if the singer would join in on hit song “When You’re Gone”.

Speaking to the Tele, Chris said it was unlikely he’d have had the opportunity to do it again.

“Growing up I had been, and still am, a massive Spice Girls fan,” he said.

“And now I can say I’ve dueted with one of them.”

Chris learned the chords to the song just a few days before, having never played a ukulele before.

“Anyone can go into an interview and ask a celebrity about their new single, or their album, or their inspiration, but I wanted to do something different.

“Mel loved it and was very happy with it – who can say they’ve done a duet with a Spice Girl?”

The breakfast show presenter has been fulfilling bucket list dreams over the last couple of years.

He recently starred in his first ever wrestling match, and spoke to Davina McCall about his experience of shedding eight and a half stone before he stepped into the ring.