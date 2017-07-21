A Dundee scuba diver has helped raise a historic bouncing bomb in a daring mission at a Scottish Loch.

Lindsay Brown, of the Dundee Sub-Aqua Club, was part of the team to help recover the iconic Highball bomb, like those featured in The Dambusters film, from the bottom of Loch Striven in Argyll.

Around 200 Highballs have lain at the bottom of the loch, for almost 75 years since they were tested by the Royal Navy for use against enemy ships in the Second World War.

The aim is to lift two Highballs and donate them to two museums, so they can be put on display to the public, in time for the 75th anniversary of the Dambusters raid, in 2018.

The first has now been lifted and the second is expected to be lifted soon.

Lindsay, who lives in Newport-on-Tay, previously conducted exploratory dives at Loch Striven in 2010 to research the bombs.

She said: “It was thrilling to be back. On the first dive we found the anchor from the ship that would have been the test target the Highballs would have been aimed at, and for me that was the highlight.

“The anchor chain is about 60 metres long and we could see a lot of the Highballs strewn along it.

“I love old technology and it was absolutely stunning to see one brought to the surface. I feel that other people should be able to see them, not just divers so it’s amazing to know that will happen because of this project.”

Royal Navy divers attached specialist lifting equipment to the heavy metal Highball, which was then winched out of the water by members of the Royal Navy’s Northern Diving Group.

The bombs, which are inactive, will be packed ready for transport in wet tanks containing a special salt-water solution to prevent them from corroding.

More than 200 of the bombs, codenamed Highball by the military, were tested at Loch Striven. They were intended to be used on enemy ships but never became operational and they lay scattered on the floor of the loch for three-quarters of a century.

The project is also the culmination of many years of work by Dr Iain Murray, a lecturer at the University of Dundee, who has spent the last decade trying to find a way of raising the bombs from the bottom of the loch.

Dr Murray, who has been advising on the project, said: “It’s been a long term ambition of mine, knowing they were here, to have them recovered for people to be able to see them.

“The bouncing bomb is probably the most legendary weapon in the British military arsenal.

“There is such a lot of interest in their story, and this particular example the Highball is the only one we don’t have on display to the public so we are filling that final gap.”