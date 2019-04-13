VIDEO: Dundee deaf charity involved in mental health awareness videos

A Dundee charity for those with hearing difficulties has helped launch three new videos which are designed to raise awareness of mental health issues among the hard of hearing.

Members of Deaf Links, based at the Tayside Deaf Hub in the city centre, helped to develop the Connect Us Too clips, delivered in British Sign Language (BSL) with subtitles and voiceover.

Each clip illustrates key information from the See Me campaign – designed to put an end to mental health stigma.

The charity DeafScotland claims mental health issues can be up to four times higher in deaf communities.

Its chief officer Janis McDonald said: “It’s important to point out that deaf people are up to four times as likely to experience mental health issues such as depression and anxiety compared to hearing people.

“I’m keen to connect deaf people together in Scotland, which is why ‘Connect Us Too’ is a vital project for everyone to work together and tackle mental health for all.”

Alana Harper, chief executive of Deaf Links, added: “Our members have learned so much and are more open to talk about mental health, and most importantly supporting each other more openly. That’s what removing the stigma of mental health is about.”