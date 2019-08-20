Video: Dundee dancers off to Edinburgh Festival Fringe with latest piece

The Scottish Dance Theatre is to present their latest piece at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as part of the British Council Edinburgh Showcase 2019.

The Dundee-based company will perform Ritualia, by Scottish choreographer Colette Sadler.

The piece is a re-imagining of Bronisalava Nijinska’s feminist cultural landmark ballet Les Noces.

Artistic Director Joan Cleville said: “I am particularly pleased to present Sadler’s work, which is at the forefront of the art form.

“With a striking visual design, the piece is a feast for the senses as well as the mind.”

For me, Sadler’s bold and thought-provoking work, with references to fashion, voguing and queer culture, reflects the company’s ambition to create inquisitive work that resonates with our contemporary reality.”

Presented in four scenes Ritualia takes inspiration from fashion in late 20th Century pop culture and sees an ensemble of other-beings don queer wigs and wearable art designed by Rike Zöllner.