Video: Dundee council leader doesn’t support ‘circuit breaker’ response to curb Covid-19

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has said he doesn’t want to see the controversial ‘circuit breaker’ measure used to try and curb the spread of coronavirus – despite senior Holyrood figures not ruling it out.

© Steve MacDougall/DCT Media

The method involves a short-term, full lockdown, including the closure of schools and hospitality venues, a five-mile restriction on travel, the closure of businesses such as museums and cinemas, and the advice to avoid public transport “wherever possible”.

Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch recently said it was a “very difficult balance” whether the controversial measure would be the right move.

However First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has not ruled it out, and Deputy First Minister John Swinney also saying that the option is “being explored”.

Mr Alexander said: “The reality is, I really don’t want to see that measure deployed in any way, shape, or form. Because, I think the repercussions of having to go into that kind of really strict lockdown again are long-lasting.

“We’ve already got challenges, particularly for local businesses. That said, if it is very clear, and the advice from health and from the scientific experts in the field feel it is absolutely necessary to save lives and prevent further damage, then of course I’m not going to rail against it on that basis.

© PA

“But, it has to be informed by the data, that’s the clear thing for me. Because, to just to it as an option for buying time – because ultimately that’s what we’d be doing – this isn’t about getting the virus back down to zero.

“If we’re looking at a one-week circuit breaker, all it would do is buy us a couple of months – maybe not even that long, actually, maybe it would be a couple of weeks – during flu (influenza) season, to ease the issues in terms of capacity on the NHS.

“We don’t know how things are going to unfold in the next couple of weeks; we’ve seen the cases continue to escalate, and obviously we’ve seen local outbreaks through the universities.

“This virus is set to be with us for a period of time, so, it’s striking that balance, because, obviously the health and wellbeing of everybody in the country is the primary focus and Nicola Sturgeon has been very clear on that, that’s absolutely her focus.

“But, there’s also a significant impact on the economy, and, in a Dundee context, with high levels of poverty and deprivation, the compounding effect of that is very significant.”

© Steven Brown/DCT Media.

The Strathmartine councillor said he expected the impact of Covid-19 to be felt in the city for five years, an estimate backed up by a number of local organisations in the city, later backed up in a report to the council at a committee meeting.

He said: “In some ways, I’m heartened by the fact there was a recent report which set out that was the anticipated reality, so at least we know we’re kind of working towards the same end.

“But, circuit breaker should be an absolute last resort, if it is absolutely required. And, we shouldn’t be under any illusions that it will have a serious impact, more broadly, on the economy – in particular, the hospitality industry, but in other sectors as well.

“And, it’s also around the confidence; I think perception and confidence is really key to this. So, if we go into a second, very robust lockdown, that really will knock the public confidence, which is already knocked, in terms of going out and accessing restaurants, or even the shops – whatever it may well be.”

When asked if he felt there would be a “tipping point” – where the damage of lockdown to people’s health and wellbeing outweighed the benefits of the lockdown restrictions, he said: “I don’t think it’s that easy, because ultimately we’re talking about people’s lives – and it is life or death for some people.

© Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

“I saw an interview and I was quite appalled actually. Somebody referred to ‘survival of the fittest’, which is an absolutely disgusting way to describe what’s going on during this pandemic.

“Whether it’s one life or 100 lives, it’s somebody’s loved one, and everybody has somebody in their lives who probably has an underlying health issue or some issues which might make them more susceptible to the virus.

“Strategy has to be driven by health and wellbeing, and getting that balance right is really difficult. It’s above me, in terms of making those decisions, and I can’t imagine the work of the Scottish and UK governments in making those decisions; I don’t envy their task in any way, shape, or form.”