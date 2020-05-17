Video: Dundee council leader admits outbreak of Covid-19 among drug users a huge concern

Dundee City Council leader John Alexander has admitted a spread of coronavirus among drug users could have dire consequences for the city.

Speaking to the Tele via a video interview, Mr Alexander said he recognised more support was needed for drug users, as they are “vulnerable and more susceptible to the illness, because they don’t always adhere to social distancing, given the nature of addiction”.

The Strathmartine councillor was joined by the leader of the Liberal Democrat group on the council, Fraser MacPherson.

When asked if those with substance misuse problems might be struggling to receive help, due to social distancing, Mr Alexander said: “I now sit on the Alcohol and Drug Partnership (ADP) alongside councillor Kevin Keenan from the Labour group.

“That was one of the recommendations made – that there was more oversight and there was more thorough analysis of how those (substance misuse) organisations and services were being provided.

“So, throughout this, and we’ve had a number of video conference meetings, there’s been regular updates every couple of days on the types of things that are being done to make sure that there is still service provision in place to support people who – by their very nature – are vulnerable and more susceptible perhaps to the illness, because they don’t always adhere to social distancing, given the nature of addiction etc.

“So, there’s a hell of a lot of work that’s gone into that area. There has been coordination with national government as well, and there’s been additional resource deployed to make sure that we can put things in place.”

Councillor Alexander said one of the specific measures in place was changing access to chemists to limit the risk of infection.

These include allocating times for people to go to pharmacies for medication or advice, so there were not large queues of people gathering, as well as deliveries of medicine in some cases.

He also said work was going on constantly, and partners including the ADP and NHS Tayside were being contacted on an almost daily basis to ensure help was there for those who need it.

He added “It’s 1,200 people in the city, so it’s a huge issue. If we saw an outbreak in that community it could spread quite rapidly and that’s something we are very conscious of.

“I’m speaking more broadly, in terms of drug addiction in the city, so we’re talking about 1,200 people with drug addiction issues, and there will be a whole spectrum of where people are in that journey, trying to get themselves clean and rehabilitated.

“So, for some people, it will be right that their prescriptions go out to them, at their house, instead of them having to come out.

“We’ve had to use more vehicles, we’ve had to deploy more people out in the community, rather than within the chemists.

“I’ve been in touch with the minister for public health, Joe FitzPatrick MSP, around drug issues in the city, making sure the Scottish Government are aware of what we’re doing, and hopefully we can learn from that as well.

“Because, I think it’s really important for the national taskforce to have that oversight and input into what everybody’s doing. It’s not just a Dundee issue, after all.”

Councillor MacPherson said: “I think as well, discussing what we spoke about earlier about local authority funding, this is an absolutely vital area, I think we’re all signed up to do everything we can that can be done to try to tackle the drugs issue in the city.

“It goes to highlight how absolutely vital funding – not just in the local authority – but other partners of the public sector that are providing, and indeed in the third sector, that are providing services in this area.

“It doesn’t half go to show how vitally important it is as we emerge from the current Covid-19 emergency, that we still have in place, quality support to try and tackle these issues.”