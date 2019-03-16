VIDEO: Dundee council acts after city shop includes its logo in ‘weed and bongs’ advert

Dundee City Council has become the unwitting star of an online advert promoting a legal high shop in the city.

Head Happy, which sells hemp-related products from its store on Albert Street in Stobswell, uploaded a one-minute video promoting cannabis hemp and exotic pipes.

But the creators also made liberal use of the local authority’s official logo and “Changing for the Future” slogan, which appears at the beginning and end of the YouTube clip.

Unfortunately for store bosses, council chiefs have taken a dim view of the light-hearted plug and ordered the video be removed from the web.

Head Happy owner Dale Harper said he was unaware that he had infringed any copyright laws and had hoped to paint the council in a “positive light”.

The former St John’s pupil uploaded the advert this week and said he wasn’t sure what the council’s reaction would be.

He said: “I wanted to use the logo to show the city was at the forefront of things that are about to change in health.

“It shows that Dundee as a city is ahead of its time in looking at alternative ways of improving health.

“I wasn’t really bothered about the reaction from the council.

“I wanted them to be happy about it, as we were casting them in a positive light.”

According to its website, Head Happy sells “carefully selected” products including ceramic bongs, incense sticks, hemp seeds and CBD oil.

Dale said the store also did a roaring trade in THC-free weed – cannabis without the component that makes users high.

Shortly after the Tele interviewed Dale, he was contacted by the council telling him to remove any connection between the local authority and the products.

Dale added: “I’ve had to take the video down and edit the footage, which was a bit of a pain.

“I wasn’t aware there was any legal restriction in using the logo in the video.

“I can’t really say I’m shocked by their reaction.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We have reported the video to YouTube.”