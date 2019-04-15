VIDEO: Dundee cafe remains closed as footage shows flames engulfing area

A Dundee cafe remains closed today after a fire near the premises over the weekend.

Video footage, above this article, shows flames engulfing the Tayside Forestry site on Saturday.

Crews attended a shed situated behind the Pinecone Cafe at the Templeton Christmas Tree Farm shortly after 2pm.

The cafe, which is run by Tayside Forestry and includes a small gift shop, remains closed after firefighters tackled the blaze all weekend.

© Amy Corstorphine

A post on the cafe’s Facebook page last night said: “Unfortunately we will still be closed tomorrow.

“We won’t have any heating but hopefully will get something temporary by the afternoon or Tuesday.”

It is understood there were customers inside the cafe when the flames broke out on Saturday afternoon and local people described the fire as “really bad”.

There were no casualties as a result of the fire but the cause and extent of the damage have yet to be confirmed.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 2.06pm on Saturday, April 13, to reports of a fire at a cafe in Dundee.

“Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines to Templeton Tree Christmas Farm, Templeton Road, where firefighters are currently tackling the fire involving a building.

“There were no casualties. Crews will remain in attendance until the area is made safe”.