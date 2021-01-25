Video: Dundee brothers create mammoth snooker trick shot lasting more than two-and-a-half minutes

A Dundee man has revealed how he and his brother put together a trick shot that lasted more than two-and-a-half minutes.

Marc Fleming, 30, and brother Ryan, 29, spent more than nine hours on Friday creating the shot at the Shotz Snooker and Pool Club that they own in Douglas Street.

The video has been shared 45 times since being posted on the Shotz Facebook page, with one member of public proclaiming it the “world’s longest trick shot”.

Eight snooker tables, nine pool tables, 82 balls and a combined 58 cues and rests were utilised for the shot. The ball travelled a total distance of 250 ft.

Marc said: “We don’t have a great amount to do due to lockdown so it was a bit of fun at the same time as getting publicity for the club.

“In the past year or so we haven’t been open very much so it was a chance to show off the club. We also wanted to make those missing snooker a bit more upbeat.

“We started setting it up at around 12pm on Friday and finished at around 9.30pm. We had lots of different ideas and just kept tweaking it along the way.

“We don’t know if there are any records involved but the intention was just to show everybody different aspects of the club.

“There are probably some other trick shots that are ridiculously long.”

It is not known whether a longer trick shot has been certified, however.

Covid impact

The Fleming brothers, who have twice hosted six-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan at their other snooker hall in Arbroath, have been been able to open for business for just six weeks since March 2020.

Covid-19 restrictions have hit the snooker industry hard. Marc said: “Both clubs have been open for around six weeks since March but people still needed to wear PPE during this time.

“We also weren’t allowed to use the jukebox and opening hours were shorter, so it was a more subdued atmosphere.

“We are doing as well as we can to keep ourselves occupied and are fortunate because other snooker clubs are in a much worse position than us.

“We have had some help from the government and should be able to open up whenever we are able to.”