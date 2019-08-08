VIDEO: Dundee biker Zeke to be remembered at motorcycle swap meet tonight

A well-known Dundee biker who died in a freak accident will be remembered at a memorial swap meet today on the first anniversary of his death.

Zeke Balfour, who owned Balfour’s Bike Breakers in Lochee, died aged 57 last August after falling from a ladder at a farm in Brechin.

The accident happened just days after he was told that his cancer had returned, despite previously being told he was in remission,

Zeke’s wife Pamela has arranged the swap meet, where bikers can trade, buy and sell parts for bikes, to remember her husband.

She said: “It’s a chance for all Zeke’s friends and family to meet up in his old yard and share their memories.

“Last time we met we had 100 people on the day and we would like a big turnout for this first annual event (see video below).

Zeke was well-known in the biking world, having started his bike business in Lochee at the age of 19.

From there, he made connections that resulted in strangers approaching him in places as far afield as America when on family holidays – all to talk bikes.

Pamela said: “Zeke never wanted to be forgotten and I don’t want him to be forgotten. He would be humbled by the efforts people have made.”

She said that Zeke would be best remembered for his Bike Breakers yard.

“It was seen as the best in north-east Scotland,” Pamela added.

“Customers would regularly come from everywhere from Aberdeenshire to Fife.”

Pamela is also selling a memorial biker patch marking the inaugural year of what she intends will become an annual event. All the money raised will be donated to cancer research charities.

The meet takes place at the yard on Perrie Street from 6pm.

Free tea and coffee will be provided and a burger van will be on site for other refreshments. Everyone is welcome to attend.