Video: Dundee beauty spot turning into ‘magnet’ for burnt-out cars, say locals

Police are investigating a vehicle theft, amid complaints land near Middleton Wood is becoming a “magnet” for abandoned cars.

© DC Thomson

As many as four burned out vehicles are currently located in and around the green space near Berwick Drive in Whitfield.

It is understood a car which appears to have crashed into a boulder at the entrance to Middleton Wood was torched sometime over the weekend. People who contacted the Tele said there are three other vehicles abandoned just yards from a footpath in Middleton Wood in a neighbouring farmer’s field.

Police have said one of the vehicles was stolen and dumped there, but were not aware that others had been left since.

A dog walker said one of the cars in the field had also appeared sometime after Saturday evening.

He said: “The place has become a magnet for people to abandon their cars.

“The police were here at the tail-end of June looking at two of them.

“Only one car had been torched at the point and the other had only had its windows smashed but by the start of August it had also been burned-out.”

He added: “I walk the dog here all the time and it is a little eerie to see all these burned-out vehicles. The place is turning into a graveyard for cars.

“At this stage we’ve no idea what’s going on, or whether they have been stolen.

“All I can say is that they are an eyesore and the cars are attracting a lot of attention from local kids who have been jumping up and down on them.”

Another woman described the whole episode as “bizarre”.

She said: “This has been an issue for the last few months at least. There was another car here at one point but it has since been removed. I don’t know where the farmer lives but he is aware of the problem.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed it is “investigating the matter”.

It is understood police will liaise with the council to ensure the cars are removed.

A spokesman said: “Officers are carrying out inquiries after the theft of a car sometime between June 25 and 26, which was found in Middleton Woods.

“Anyone who can assist with inquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101”.

Attempts to contact the farm owners were unsuccessful at the time of publication.