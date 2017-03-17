A Dundee bar is celebrating after winning the Tayside and Perthshire Pub of the Year award.

The Speedwell, on the Perth Road, was presented with a certificate at a Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) meeting in the pub.

The Cherrybank Inn at Perth was the runner-up, and the Market Bar in Dundee won an award for best newcomer.

Jonathan Stewart, of the Speedwell Bar, said: “It’s a testament to this beautiful bar and all of our inspirational customers who are always willing to try new things — and our staff, who are skilled in cellarmanship.

“We always keep the cellar in good order and I must be the only person in Britain who enjoys cleaning beer lines — I find it therapeutic.

“It’s a great time to be involved with Camra with all the new breweries opening and real ale being one of the growth products in the market.

“On behalf of all of our customers and staff, it really is an honour to win this award.”