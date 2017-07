Dundee have announced the signing of striker Sofien Moussa this afternoon.

Tunisian born, Sofien has most recently played his football in Bulgaria with FC Lokomotiv GO.

The 29 year old started his career in his home country, playing for both AS Marsa and Étoile du Sahel before moving to Norwegian club Tromsø in 2016.

Sofien has signed a two-year deal with the club and will wear the number 9 shirt this season.