Video: Driver slammed after being caught racing along Dundee road in ‘incredibly concerning’ footage

A motorist feared someone could have been killed after a “near miss” was captured on camera.

Footage recorded on Dundee Road shows a grey Citroen van overtaking two vehicles near the junction with Margaret Crescent.

One motorist said the grey van had been travelling at speeds of at least 60mph shortly after the carriageway filtered into one lane.

The 32-second clip shows vehicles travelling east before the van drives over the central reservation into the oncoming traffic.

Road safety charity Brake today slammed the actions of the motorist in the clip.

A spokesman added: “This footage is incredibly concerning, and it is shocking to see such blatant disregard for the rules of the road, which exist to keep us all safe.

“This is a clear example of the type of dangerous driving that can, and regularly does, lead to collisions and deaths on the road.

“Thanks to technology, we now have permanent evidence of this dangerous behaviour, and we hope that the police trace the culprit and make an example of them.”

One driver who witnessed the incident labelled the motorist’s actions as “crazy”.

He added: “The driver had been going like a bat out of hell.

“He overtook two vehicles near the blind summit – he’s lucky no one had been turning into Margaret Crescent on the opposite side.

“The section where they’ve overtaken was just shy of the 30mph zone. I reckoned the driver was going in excess of 60mph at the time, possibly near 70mph.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Philip Scott described the motorist’s actions as “irresponsible” after watching the clip.

He added: “There is no excuse for driving in this manner. I’m aware police do give this stretch of road a bit of attention. Not only does that driver put himself in danger, but also others.”