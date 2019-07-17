VIDEO: Driver films boy racers zooming through Dundee ‘like scene from The Fast and the Furious’

A terrified motorist has told how boy racers ploughed through the streets of Dundee in a scene which looked like it belonged to the blockbuster film “the Fast and the Furious”.

Shocking video footage was taken this week on Lochee Road shortly before its junction with Rankine Street.

Images show vehicles, including scrambler bikes and “souped-up” cars, overtaking dangerously at high-speeds at around 10pm on Monday night.

One motorist said the single carriageway had been turned into something resembling a backdrop for the hit movie franchise starring Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel during the surreal experience.

For the full story, see today’s Evening Telegraph.