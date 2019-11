With Halloween just past and Bonfire Night set to light up the skies tomorrow, we thought we would take a look at locals dressing up around the city through the years.

© DC Thomson

From theatre shows to celebrations, Dundonians seem to have a thing for donning a creepy mask or Victorian attire.

© DC Thomson

So have a flick through and see if you can recognise anyone or get some Halloween inspiration for next year, if you dare…