VIDEO: Dramatic moment cops tackle Dundee man during racist tirade in city shop

This is the dramatic moment police officers tackled a man who had launched a racist tirade at a shopkeeper.

Jonathan Wishart shouted, swore and made racist comments towards Akmal Hayat at his convenience store in Happyhillock on Wednesday.

Mr Hayat had confronted the 31-year-old, of Ann Street, about alleged shoplifting.

Wishart then began abusing him, started stripping off, and threw items around the store.

Police were called to the shop and were filmed forcing Wishart to the ground before arresting him.

Appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court, he admitted a total of three offences.

Mr Hayat said Wishart became irate when he was pulled up about putting something in his pocket.

He said: “I’d never seen this customer before.

“He was really agitated when I confronted him.

“I’m sure everyone has seen the videos online – the guy was pacing up and down.

“He started taking his clothes off and his shoes.”

Mr Hayat added: “The police were here really quickly and got the guy.

“Thankfully no one was hurt in this instance.” Wishart admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Mr Hayat and throwing food items on the floor.

He admitted a second charge of pursuing a racially aggravated course of conduct by making racist remarks.

He further admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner during the course of a journey between Happyhillock Road and police headquarters.

Wishart committed this offence by shouting and swearing at police officers, directing abusive comments at the officers, threatening the officers with violence and directing racist remarks at them.

Sentence was deferred until January 24 for social work background reports, medical reports and assessments.