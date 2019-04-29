VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows man rescued by helicopter on the banks of River Tay

Emergency rescue crews spent three hours saving a man trapped in mud near Errol last night.

The canoeist had tried to reach shore when he became stuck and sparked a “huge response” from lifeboat, police, ambulance and finally a helicopter team.

He called the coastguard himself using a mobile phone and a lifeboat was scrambled from Broughty Ferry.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “It is a difficult part of the River Tay to reach with high, 12ft river banks and reeds and there is nowhere to land a canoe until the little harbour at Port Allen or Invergowrie.

“We got the call just after 9pm and we scrambled a lifeboat plus there were coastguard rescue teams from Montrose and Carnoustie in attendance and even from South Queensferry who provided mud rescue equipment.

“A lifeboat could not reach him and eventually a helicopter from Prestwick rescued him safe and well.”

On social media, the Broughty Ferry RNLI released a statement saying: “On Sunday night alongside Coastguard teams from Montrose, Carnoustie , Leven and St Andrews Coastguard teams, Senior Coastal Operations Officers S4A S4B S3D, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, the Scottish Ambulance Service, their Special Operations Unit, Broughty Ferry Lifeboat – RNLI as well as Police Scotland we were tasked to a male stuck in the mud in the River Tay near Errol.

“He had been out canoeing as he was feeling tired and night was drawing in he made his way to the shore, unfortunately due to the tide being out and an unfamiliar area he became stuck.

“On scene there was difficulty spotting the casualty from shore because of the layout of the land and how tall the reeds where.

“We deployed a couple of mud teams with Coastguard mud technicians and SFRS technicians, helicopter rescue 199 was also on its way to help with its powerful search lights.

“However, due to the undergrowth it was hard going for the mud teams.

“The lifeboat had spotted the casualty and one of their team made their way on foot from the water side to casualty.

“Due to the time the casualty had been in the mud, feeling tired and cold, it was decided to extract him and the crew member by helicopter when it arrived on scene.

“They were winched up into the helicopter which then landed in an area other Coastguard members had made safe for him and the casualty was then handed over to the ambulance service.”