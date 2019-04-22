VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows car going wrong way on A90 in Dundee

A motorist has described the dramatic moment a car drove the wrong way down a busy dual carriageway.

Dashcam footage recorded on Saturday shows a Renault heading into oncoming traffic on Forfar Road at around 12.45pm.

The driver who recorded the incident believed the car had exited the nearby Shell garage before turning north onto the southbound carriageway of the A90.

Footage of the incident has been uploaded to YouTube and has already racked up thousands of views online.

The 17-second clip shows a number of vehicles heading towards the junction of the Kingsway and Forfar Road.

One motorist said he was left doing a “double take” after seeing the car parked in the lane facing the other way.

Another driver, who declined to be named, said the vehicle had moved into the lane for Perth before it nearly collided with

another car.

He said: “I think the guy had just come out of the filling station. There had been a bike rally on that had closed off the bottom half of Forfar Road and he must have thought it was clear to go.

“The driver managed to get turned around after we drove past but he nearly caused a smash

behind us.”

The motorist described the driver as a man in his 50s or 60s who seemed to realise his mistake as soon as he turned on to the road.

The motorist added: “Other vehicles were honking their horn at him. Fortunately in this case no one was injured, but it could have been disastrous.

“That stretch of road can be extremely busy. I had to drive around the guy before going into the lane for Perth.

“You must think the person isn’t local to the area to have made that error – it was certainly quite dramatic.

“The driver must have got a bit of a fright, I’d imagine, when he saw all the traffic coming towards him.

“Being so near to the junction, thankfully no one was able to build up too much speed.”

Another driver said: “I’m amazed the guy’s got away with this. When we were driving up it looked like he was parked in the lane.

“It really could have been catastrophic if someone hadn’t been paying attention.

“It’s a busy stretch of road – anything could have happened.

“I’m amazed the incident wasn’t reported to the police, but it was all over so quickly.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the incident had been reported. to officers.