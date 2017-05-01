VIDEO: Dramatic CCTV shows cashier remaining calm while gun is pointed in face during robbery

Police in the USA are looking for a suspect who brandished a gun in the face of a fast food restaurant’s employee, before leaving with the contents of the cash register.

The suspect, wearing a baseball cap and a light blue hoodie, can be seen standing at the till in the Jimmy John’s restaurant in Kansas with his hands in his pockets while the cashier stands and serves him.

Then the customer removes his hands from his pockets, pulls out a gun and points in the direction of the till.

The robber can then be seen mouthing words at the cashier, before the cashier removes his gloves and opens the till, at which point the suspect starts pointing the gun more aggressively.

The cashier hands over the money inside the till, and offers the money tray to the robber, who takes another bill and then leaves.

Even when the gun was pointed incredibly close to his head, all the way through the ordeal the cashier remained remarkably calm.