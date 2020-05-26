Video: Dozens form guard of honour to say goodbye to Arbroath environmental campaigner

Dozens of people formed a guard of honour to say goodbye to a respected Arbroath environmental campaigner.

The funeral of Ralph Coutts took place at Dundee Crematorium yesterday but Covid-19 restrictions meant only a small number of family and friends could attend.

The 53-year-old, who was well-known across Tayside and Fife, collapsed on the cycle path from Arbroath to East Haven earlier this month.

About 50 people, comprising members of Angus environmental groups and caddies from the Old Course at St Andrews, who worked alongside Ralph, lined the route taken by the hearse.

There was also a representative from Arbroath FC where Mr Coutts helped keep the grounds clear of rubbish.

The campaigner was respected for his tireless work with groups such as Angus Clean Environments and St Vigeans Conservation Network.

Colleague Morag Lindsay said: “We obviously couldn’t attend the funeral itself but so many of us wanted to be there for Ralph’s partner Nicky.

“It’s a very sad day and the number of people who turned out is testimony to the esteem in which Ralph was held.”

Ralph’s Rovers, made up of Keptie Friends, St Vigeans Conservation Network and Our East Haven, has announced it will create two lasting legacies in his name.

The group has already raised £2,600 for a Pictish stone and a carved oak memorial bench at St Vigeans.

Mr Coutts founded St Vigeans Conservation Network in 2016 because of his love for the Brothock Burn.

Funding to create a Pictish memorial was secured within 24 hours and the group is planning to discuss the design with Nicky.

Morag added: “It’s become clear that Ralph had a large group of great friends and both his family and the caddies he worked with at St Andrews Old Course also contributed to the fundraising for the stone.”