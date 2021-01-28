Video: ‘Dough It Yourself’ – Brothers’ pizza restaurant surviving pandemic by revolutionising the slice

They were on the brink of a revolution, but coronavirus forced two brothers to find new ways of making some dough.

Having opened in 2019, Mike and Lee Patterson were making a name for themselves with their restaurant Pizza Revolution in Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, when they were forced to shut like everyone else in the hospitality industry.

Home delivery and takeaway wasn’t something they had factored into their business model, but they had to think fast during the first lockdown.

So they created “Dough It Yourself” which provides the ingredients you need to make a pizza at home using your frying pan.

The boxes proved to be popular and meant Pizza Revolution was able to continue trading during the lockdown.

Now, in the midst of the second lockdown, Mike and Lee have brought “Dough It Yourself” back and have also added a new “At Home” range.

‘Dough it yourself’

Lee, who formerly worked in the oil industry, said: “Back in May we did the ‘Dough It Yourself’ which uses a frying pan.

“We have a traditional Neapolitan wood-fire oven, the floor of which gets incredibly hot. You will not replicate those heats in a home oven, so the best way is in a dry frying pan by stretching the dough out and then, once topped, you put the frying pan under the grill and that replicates the heat on the top of the dough. It yields really good results.

“This lockdown we could have put a table in front of the door or started delivery, but Neapolitan style pizzas don’t travel well and we know that.

“We try to avoid delivery. If someone gets something not up to standard then we have potentially lost future customers before they even set foot in the restaurant.

“It is all about the restaurant. We didn’t really do much takeaway pre-Covid – it was all about the restaurant and I can’t wait to get those days back.”

Experimentation

Needing to come up with an idea, a lot of experimentation resulted in something Mike, 42, and Lee, 37, are really happy with.

Lee added: “We tried these part-baked pizzas. We make a marinara by cooking the base in the wood-fired oven with the tomato sauce on it.

“They come out, get cooled down and, as per the orders they get topped. They then go into heat-sealed vacuum packs and are delivered chilled.

“We took a couple of days and made every pizza on the menu. My brother and myself took them home, reheating them at different temperatures for different times to find what yielded the best results.

“The results we were getting from re-heating in the oven were better than if we left the pizzas sitting for 10 or 15 minutes to replicate the delivery time and we were swayed by this method with the part-baked reheat at home.

‘Personal touch’

“We top them, you order online only. All the pizzas will be delivered by teatime and we are doing it six days a week.

“We do minimum contact delivery and you are provided with a little instruction card recommending how best to reheat it and when you’re hungry you go for it.

“We are really happy with how they come out. We have invested a bit in the packaging and the machine to seal them.” I gave the “Dough It Yourself” box which came with enough ingredients to make two pizzas.

Reflecting on almost 10 months since the pandemic began, Lee said it was one of the worst moments in the hospitality industry.

Lee said just as people worldwide know where they were when key world events occurred, in the hospitality industry everyone can remember the night the coronavirus lockdown was announced.

He continued: “No one saw this coming and as the goalposts have moved we have continued to adapt. I can remember when lockdown was announced. It was March 23rd and we were standing here ready for a busy service and suddenly all restaurants had to close.

“We shut the doors immediately and as the news developed you could remain as a takeaway.

Having a go

Included in the box is the dough, tomato sauce, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese, a fresh basil flour and oil.

After you order your make at home pack, a set of instructions are emailed to you which are detailed and easy to follow.

As you can see from my video, it was simple for me to make my own pizza using a frying pan and grill.

While I won’t be winning any prizes for my presentation, it was great fun and the pizzas were absolutely delicious.