VIDEO: Documentary takes you behind the crumbling walls of Strathmartine Hospital
Derelict, decaying Strathmartine Hospital is a target for vandals, arsonists and graffiti artists. With plans to develop and partly-demolish the sprawling site – which has been described as a “potential deathtrap” – Gayle Ritchie looks at its changing fortunes and future.
Strathmartine Hospital started life in the 1850s as the Baldovan Institute, an orphanage and asylum “for imbecile and idiot children”.
