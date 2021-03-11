Thursday, March 11th 2021 Show Links
VIDEO: Documentary takes you behind the crumbling walls of Strathmartine Hospital

by Gayle Ritchie
March 11, 2021, 11:39 am Updated: March 11, 2021, 11:54 am

Derelict, decaying Strathmartine Hospital is a target for vandals, arsonists and graffiti artists. With plans to develop and partly-demolish the sprawling site – which has been described as a “potential deathtrap” – Gayle Ritchie looks at its changing fortunes and future.

Strathmartine Hospital started life in the 1850s as the Baldovan Institute, an orphanage and asylum “for imbecile and idiot children”.

