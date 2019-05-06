VIDEO: Disruption on busy Dundee junction after police riot van and BMW collide

Police are currently directing traffic at the Sinderins junction following a collision with a police van and a silver car.

Residents on the Perth Road said there has been a police presence in the area shortly after 4pm after a riot van collided with a silver BMW.

The vehicles are currently stationed directly outside the Blackness Library where it is understood the driver of the BMW is recovering.

Video at the top of this article shows police at the scene directing traffic at all sections of the junction as commuters make their way home.

It is unclear at this stage how the vehicles collided at the busy intersection.

One resident said: “I was just walking home from my work there must have been at least eight officers on the scene.

“The police van looked to have come off slightly worse in the collision.

“It appeared they were both heading west along the Perth Road but the vehicles had come out of different sections of the junction.

“A woman and her family appeared to be in the Blackness Library while police directed traffic.”

Police at the scene said they couldn’t comment on the incident.