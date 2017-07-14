This hungry gull was not to be denied their McDonald’s fix in Dundee city centre this morning.

With the time close to 9.40am the bird made an audacious – and ultimately successful – bid to get some breakfast.

With a similarly feathered accomplice, the gull is seen making their way through a see-through bin bag in Murraygate as yet uncollected by the bin men on their rounds.

Beak trained on the prize, it takes about a minute for the gull to tear through the plastic and locate the familiar red box and claim their fries.

An onlooker told the Tele today: “The gulls were pretty determined to get into the McDonalds bag – they were picking and picking at it until they got the chip box and the burger box out.

“There were two of them: one that was picking at the bag and another that was cawing and almost seemed to be egging him on.

“When they got the boxes out of the bag shop they were fighting over them too.

“It would be funny if it wasn’t such a health hazard.

“Not long after a shop worker actually came out and shooed them away.”