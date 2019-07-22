Video: Demolition work gets under way at former hotel in Dundee

Demolition work has started at a former hotel in Dundee that closed its doors early last year.

The Park House Hotel, on Coupar Angus Road, had been scheduled for demolition after plans were drawn up to replace the dilapidated site with new homes.

A building warrant to tear it down was submitted at the end of last year and approved in February.

Scoping work began at the end of last month and demolition work began on Saturday. Planning agents ARKTX put the cost of the work at around £50,000 after Redwood Leisure – which runs other hotels in the area – requested the building be torn down.

It is yet to submit a follow-on application to build homes on the site.

Fraser Middleton, director of ARKTX, told the Tele last year: “We have lodged an application to demolish the property and are currently in the process of developing a design for a residential development for the site.

“As the site sits on a major ambassador route into the city, the design is important and will (be) sympathetically done for the site.”

The hotel was previously operated by Park Leisure Ltd, run by businessman Jimmy Marr.

He said last year that the hotel closed because his lease came to an end, and the building was in need of “a lot of work”.

Since then the site has become a target for vandals and flytippers.