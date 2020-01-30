Thursday, January 30th 2020 Show Links
VIDEO: Delighted Tele reader Jacqueline wins holiday to Menorca and £1,000 spending money

by Steven Rae
January 30, 2020, 9:17 am

Lucky Jacqueline Ogg is ready to pack her bags and head to the sunshine after winning the Tele’s fabulous holiday contest!

© DC Thomson
Jacqueline Ogg.

Jacqueline will be jetting off to the Maribel Apartments on the Balearic island of Menorca in May, after being selected at random on Monday (see video below).

The 60-year-old has won a trip for two adults and one child, plus a whopping £1,000 spending money.

© DC Thomson
Nicola, Jacqueline and Katherine outside the shop.

Jacqueline, from the Hilltown, said: “I am absolutely delighted. I didn’t believe it at first and thought it was a wind-up.

“I didn’t hang up the phone, but I had to be told twice before it began to sink in.”

© DC Thomson
Jacqueline said she “couldn’t believe it” when she was told she had won.

