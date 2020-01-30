VIDEO: Delighted Tele reader Jacqueline wins holiday to Menorca and £1,000 spending money

Lucky Jacqueline Ogg is ready to pack her bags and head to the sunshine after winning the Tele’s fabulous holiday contest!

© DC Thomson

Jacqueline will be jetting off to the Maribel Apartments on the Balearic island of Menorca in May, after being selected at random on Monday (see video below).

Posted by Dundee Evening Telegraph on Monday, 27 January 2020

The 60-year-old has won a trip for two adults and one child, plus a whopping £1,000 spending money.

© DC Thomson

Jacqueline, from the Hilltown, said: “I am absolutely delighted. I didn’t believe it at first and thought it was a wind-up.

“I didn’t hang up the phone, but I had to be told twice before it began to sink in.”