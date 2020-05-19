Video: Deer spotted roaming the streets of Monifieth during coronavirus lockdown

With residents heeding the message to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak, more and more wildlife is venturing into urban areas.

Deer, normally too timid to venture into densely-populated areas, have become a more common streets on the deserted streets of towns and cities across the country.

The latest sighting was captured on video by a Tayside woman, with two playful deer trotting down Durham Street in Monifieth in broad daylight.

The two animals headed westwards down the deserted street over the weekend, undeterred by a number of cars parked on either side of the road.

This is not the first time deer have been spotted in residential streets since lockdown began – last month deer were spotted in Fintry and in Perth.

And footage also circulated of one of the woodland animals roaming around Glasgow’s Buchanan Street, ordinarily one of the city centre’s busiest thoroughfares.

Steven Gray, manager of the Scottish SPCA National Wildlife Rescue Centre, now wants residents to look out for wild animals roaming the streets, and is urging people not to approach them.

He said: “We have had more reports of wildlife being seen in areas they may not have visited before, such as these deer in Monifieth.

“This is due to the restrictions on human movement.

“Deer have even been spotted on Buchanan Street in Glasgow, normally one of the busiest streets in Scotland for people.

“As always, we would ask that people do not approach wildlife they encounter.

“This could cause the animal unnecessary fear and cause it to be injured or create an orphan unnecessarily.”

Steven advised people that, if an animal has a welfare issue which needs attention, contact the Scottish SPCA immediately and do not approach the animal.

He said: “This time of year sees many wild species having their young.

“Animals, especially mothers, will be on high alert and anyone approaching them or their young may be putting themselves at risk.

“If anyone has any concerns or needs our advice, please contact our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”