Dramatic dashcam footage has captured the moment an HGV and car collided on the Forth Road Bridge.

The smash, which happened shortly before 8.30am today, caused traffic chaos with the northbound carriageway closed.

The video shows the red Renault Megane spin round in the collision before mounting the central reservation.

The car from which the footage is recorded is seen to swerve out the way with the driver fearing for his safety.

Recovery vehicles removed the vehicles from the carriageway and the road was fully reopened by 10.05am, a police spokeswoman confirmed.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene but it’s not believed that there were any serious injuries.