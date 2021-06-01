A Covid-19 test site worker has been allowed to keep her driving licence after causing a head-on crash on a busy Fife road.

Catherine Dryburgh appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday. She was fined £640 and handed six points for colliding with a white van while she carelessly overtook a HGV.

Dryburgh, of Glendale in Leven, pleaded guilty to causing the crash on Standing Stane Road, East Wemyss, on October 7 2020.

The 67-year old had been driving along the road, which has a 60mph speed limit, behind the lorry. The court heard that the HGV, however, was travelling at around 37mph.

Dash-cam footage

Jaw-dropping footage captured by the truck’s sideview dashcam was played to the court. It showed Dryburgh following a red Audi which overtook the vehicle on the single carriageway.

The Audi managed to pull into the correct side of the carriageway before meeting oncoming traffic. However, Dryburgh misjudged the timing and was unable to make it past the HGV. She then crashed nose-first into a white van being driven by William Ritchie.

The vehicles collided at speed and spun onto the grassy verge by the roadside.

Mr Ritchie’s van was damaged and he was taken to nearby Victoria Hospital for treatment for “minor” injuries, but was discharged that day with painkillers. Dryburgh also attended hospital after the crash.

‘A big scare’

The court heard that last year, Dryburgh had come out of retirement to initially work in track and trace and latterly at the coronavirus testing centre in Glenrothes.

Her defence solicitor Lee Qumsieh explained that if she was to be banned from the road, it would put her work in jeopardy.

He said: “This gave her a big scare.

“It took her a few weeks to get back behind the wheel again.”

He added that Dryburgh accepted full responsibility and was particularly concerned about Mr Ritchie’s welfare after the crash.

Dryburgh has no previous convictions and had picked up no penalty points in the 24 years she had been driving previously.

She admitted to driving her car without due care or attention in that she overtook the HGV when it was unsafe to do so, colliding with Mr Ritchie’s van, injuring him and damaging his vehicle.

Sheriff Kenneth Anderson fined Dryburgh £600 plus a £40 victim surcharge and issued her with six penalty points.