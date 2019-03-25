VIDEO: Darts superstar Michael van Gerwen hits his third 9-darter of the season

Michael van Gerwen hit his third nine dart finish of the season at the weekend, going the unusual route of using the bullseye for his eighth dart.

He took out a 147 finish by hitting treble-19, bullseye, double top to complete the perfect game, in a match against Mensur Suljovic in the European Darts Open semi final on Sunday.

Van Gerwen, the world number one and reigning world champion, went on to defeat Rob Cross in the final of the tournament 8-6.

The nine dart finish was the 21st of van Gerwen’s career.